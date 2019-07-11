The Newfane KeyBank location will remain closed to address a mold issue.
When contacted about the closure, Matthew Pitts, regional communications manager for KeyBank, issued the following statement.
"KeyBank is addressing a persistent odor caused by mold in our branch located at 2700 Main Street in Newfane. We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and clients. We have temporarily closed our facility in Newfane as we take steps to remedy this situation."
The bank shut its doors in mid-June but the drive-up ATM at the branch will remain open during the closure.
For now, Pitts said customers can use the Lockport location at 150 Main St. or the Ransomville branch at 2547 Youngstown-Lockport Road. He noted that bank customers can also use the digital and mobile banking applications.
