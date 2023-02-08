KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling (formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo) to provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Volunteers from KeyBank and Parachute will be available once a week, until early April, in Lockport and Niagara Falls. The schedule is:
— Lockport Public Library Community Room, every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
— Pinnacle Community Services Community Room, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls, every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund.
According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC earned income must be less than: $53,057 ($59,187 if married and filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children; $49,399 ($55,529 if married and filing jointly) with two or more qualifying children; $43,492 ($49,622 if married and filing jointly) with one or more qualifying children; and $16,480 ($22,610 if married and filing jointly) with no qualifying children.
Income tax return filers should bring these documents:
— State-issued photo ID
— Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)
— W-2 forms
— 1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)
— Unemployment forms (if applicable)
— Proof of childcare payments
— Other IRS forms as appropriate
— Last year’s tax return (if available)
— Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)
If filing jointly, be sure to bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.