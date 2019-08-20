KeyBank's Newfane branch was reopened on Monday, Matthew Pitts, the bank's regional communications manager, announced Tuesday.
The branch was closed for two months while the company addressed a persistent odor caused by mold. Following remediation and cleaning, air quality testing returned normal results and did not turn up anything that posed a health risk, Pitts said.
"We want to thank our clients and employees for their patience and flexibility throughout this process," he added.
The branch office was closed in mid-June, but the drive-up ATM there remained open during remediation.
