Keyed in to heritage

Jacqueline Connelly has been named the recipient of the 17th annual Key to the Locks Award.
A volunteer selection panel drawn from the Lockport community chose Connelly for her years of volunteer service to the Lockport Locks Heritage District improvements.
Connelly researched, created and organized the “Flight of Five Walking Tour,” which provides visitors and residents with an enhanced understanding of the historic locks and Erie Canal. She has been an active volunteer board member of the Locks Heritage District Corporation for several years and has contributed to several other LHDC projects.
Mayor Michelle Roman will present the award to Connelly in a public ceremony on the lawn of the Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., at 10 a.m. May 21. The public is invited. (If the weather is bad, the ceremony will be held indoors and audience size may be limited.)
The Key to the Locks Award was established in 2006 to recognize individuals in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit, or promote the heritage or the preservation, of the historic Erie Canal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.