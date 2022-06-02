Summer is almost here and in the city of Lockport that means the return of the Kickball in the Parks program, which is being run by its founder Bill Bisher.
In its fourth year, Bisher said, the program is taking a step back. Competition between kids and parents created a toxic atmosphere, so in 2022 Kickball in the Parks is getting back to its roots: encouraging fun and physical activity.
To that point, the names of all sponsors for the season will be printed on each player's shirt. Unfortunately, Thursday was the last day to order individually sized shirts, but Bisher did order some extras.
There will be no official teams, but kids will be able to pick their own team.
“I call it ‘Community Unity’,” Bisher said.
Games will be played every Sunday at 4 p.m. until the kids are tired, at rotating parks: Altro (Willow), Dolan and Outwater. There will also be pop-up events, which Bisher will post on the group's Facebook page, Lockport Summer Activities (Kickball in the Parks).
“It’s the same thing we did with the two-hand touch football in the parks,” he said.
One of the downsides of the 2022 kickball season is that the games are closed to anyone 7 years old or younger, because of a lack of volunteers. However, Bisher said, he’ll bring extra kickballs for the under-8 crowd to practice with, especially if there are nearby parents who can jump in and engage.
“The important thing is to have fun,” Bisher said. “The kids form their own teams and bond with each other. Now parents can also play to help out for unequal teams and kids can switch teams. All sponsors will be on every shirt so there will be no season-long teams.”
Approximately 100 youths are signed up for Kickball in the Parks this year. Bisher said he's confident that the new way of playing will be fun and positive for everyone involved. If the players decide that competition is something they miss, the program can always be changed again, but for now “community unity” is here to stay.
“You can’t bring them together if you’re separating them,” Bisher said. “This way it’s going to be more fun. Wins and losses won’t mean anything.”
