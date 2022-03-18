Joe Taylor is a man of many accomplishments. A lot of Lockportians might remember Taylor’s father, Johnnie Taylor, a champion boxer. Following in his footsteps, Joe Taylor’s own championship career in kickboxing has turned more than a few heads.
Between fights and teaching at his gym, JT’s Martial Arts & Fitness, Taylor also gives back to the city where he lives, especially the kids. His gifts include volunteering to teach carpentry, donating toward the purchase of new bags for back-to-school, and bringing kids out for socially-distanced bowling during the pandemic. Taylor is dedicated to keeping kids off the streets and engaged with their future and community.
To that point, Taylor bought a corner property on Hawley Street and intends to raise a $250,000 pole barn geared up with a half-court for basketball, changing areas and a hang-out spot for kids after school and during summer. Admission to this center will be free to any school-age child.
He said that his next fight will make up the proceeds for the project and he's currently going through the various city boards for final approval of the project.
“It’s going to be 64 (feet) by 64 (feet). JT’s Sports & Recreation. After-school program for the kids. Summer program for the kids. We want the kids here seven-days a week,” Taylor said. “We want the kids here. We want to have a place where they can come and just hang out, a nice, safe haven for them.”
Taylor was born and raised on Michigan Street, in public housing.
“We never had much to do,” he said. “There was nothing to do around here, so I’m just giving the kids something to do.”
The city planning board approved Taylor's plan on March 7. Next Tuesday, he'll go before the Zoning Board of Appeals, from which he needs a variance to allow an eight-space parking lot next to his building.
Taylor escorted this reporter on a walk around the property, talking about what he envisioned each step.
“For years I’ve been looking for a location,” he said. “One day I just drove by and I see this sign out front, so I called them and they told me what they wanted, and I said, ‘I’ll pay cash right now for this!’”
Then he laughed.
“It don’t go that way!” Taylor said. “So I went through all the paperwork and co-signed it last year in March.”
Initially his plan didn’t quite fit with the neighbors.
“They came out when I first got the zoning done,” Taylor said. “They came out. About 10 to 15 of them were against it, but once I explained what we’re going to do here – it’s not going to be kids hanging out here causing trouble.”
Taylor said that once he showed the neighbors his plans, more than a few decided to support him.
Ground-breaking is projected to be after the fight in May.
Once the kids go home in the evening, Taylor plans to have open gym for everyone, which will raise some of the revenue he needs to keep the kids' programming free. He's also seeking sponsors and grants.
"Nothing's going to stop us," Taylor said. "Let's just stay positive, surround ourselves with the right people, give back to the community and God's going to keep blessing us.
"That's exactly what He's doing, so I'm going to keep on going!"
