OLCOTT — KidFest Family Health Fair will be presented at Krull Park on Friday. Look for free activities for children and families including lawn and garden games, Zumba, STEM and reading/literacy.
The fair is an element of the Niagara County health department’s ice cream-Covid vaccine campaign. First, second and booster vaccines will be available to all people aged 6 months and older, and all who are vaccinated at the fair will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone. Vaccination hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; to register in advance, call 2-1-1 or visit www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine/.
In addition, the health department will provide information on chronic disease management, lead prevention, healthy homes, and rabies. More than 20 local service agencies are sending representatives to share information and resources on community services, health insurance, mental health, family safety and other topics.
The fair will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion in Krull Park.
