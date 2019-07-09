Crossborder Tourism & Recreation Alliance will host its inaugural Kids Color Fun Run fundraiser on Saturday at Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St., Lockport.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
When the run begins, participants will race through a number of stations, each set up with a different obstacle. At each obstacle children could face water, slime, bubbles, foam, silly string, chalk and more. Each station is designed for optimal fun.
Each child will compete for their own time on the course, but the best time for each category (ages 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12) will win a trophy. All kids will receive a ribbon for participating in this fundraising effort and giving back to other kids in their community.
As part of Crossborder Tourism & Recreation Alliance, a 501c3, a portion of the proceeds from this event will go to First Responders Youth Outreach.
An inclusive course will also be available for children with all abilities who want to walk, roll or run through this fun gauntlet.
Those interested in participating are asked to register in advance at windsorvillageshops.com/event-applications. The cost is $25 per child, and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag.
Participants must also wear eye protection and are asked to bring goggles.
Volunteers are also needed to help with the set up and the day of the event. Those interested in helping can call Kathy O’Keefe at 201-1489.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.