Another season of Kickball in the Parks kicked off on July 17 at Altro Park and now the youth players have turned their gaze from competing amongst themselves to facing a new contender.
Justin O’Connor, school resource officer at Lockport High School, has been called out, along with the entire Lockport Police Department, to play an off-duty, full game of kickball at 4 p.m. Sunday at Altro Park.
Kickball in the Parks organizer Bill Bisher appeared on a video post on Facebook as a representative of the athletes. He said 90% of the kids had made it known that they want to play against the LPD officers.
In a later interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, Bisher noted that LPD officers had come to the games while on duty and pitted themselves against players such as Justin Hamm.
Like the video on Facebook — in which Hamm identifies himself, challenges the police and then steps back — the police officers’ participation has whetted the appetites of all the youth players, including Hamm, who just turned 19. One of the caveats is that adults are not limited to coaching their kids from the sidelines, they can play, too.
Police Capt. Kendra Tullio stated that she would try to round up the off-duty officers — at least five, she said — but couldn’t guarantee, as of mid-week, that they’d show. She also broke the news that the coveted school resource officer, O’Connor, is out of town for the week.
“I’ll try get the off-duty guys to sign up,” Tullio pledged.
The kickball program arose from a Facebook post four years ago in which Bisher tried to organize a pick-up kickball game to help his son meet more kids in the community. Local government got involved and the group associated itself with the Lockport Youth Board and the city Parks and Recreation Department. Mayor Michelle Roman also supported the initiative.
Unlike other activities Kickball in the Parks did not “pause” during the pandemic and organizers have been able to implement appropriate social distancing measures.
Other activities have also stemmed from that original Facebook post. The Facebook group Lockport Summer Activities (Kickball in the Parks) has spread the word for co-ed football in the parks, as well as indoor activities during the winter including capture the flag, dodgeball and relay races.
In his challenge video, Bisher breaks it down.
“They want a piece of the Lockport Police Department, and they think they can take you guys down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.