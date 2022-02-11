Kindness from kindergartners

Local kindergartners are bringing a bit more love to nursing home residents this Valentine’s Day. Children from kindergarten classes at the Newfane and Wilson school districts spent some time this week making handmade Valentine’s day cards for residents at Newfane Rehab Center.
The effort was inspired by Newfane resident Jojo Vincent, who has separate grandchildren who attend Newfane and Wilson elementaries. Last year, her grandkids made Valentine’s Day cards for her husband, and other patients staying at the Newfane Rehab Center. After seeing how happy the residents were with the gesture, Vincent recommended that her grandkids kindergarten classes should do the same thing again this Valentine’s Day.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing,” Vincent said. “They did a beautiful job on the cards. I’m so happy that the teachers went above and beyond to teach these kids, and to give back to the community. That’s a blessing,”
Maryanne Waters, a kindergarten teacher at Newfane Elementary, was pleased by the enthusiasm shown by the kids in her class for the project. Her class decorated construction-paper hearts.
“We had a nice discussion about why we were going to make the cards,” said Waters. “and when they went to make them they were very excited and happy to do it, and they couldn’t wait for them to be sent to the folks over there.”
An art teacher at Newfane Elementary also had her class make gifts for residents at the Newfane Rehab Center.
Erin Starr, a kindergarten teacher at Wilson was similarly proud of her own students.
“They were very proud to be making these Valentines for people who may not get to see their loved ones, or may not get to receive Valentines on Valentine’s Day, and that it would make their day a little bit brighter.”
Her class cut out tissue-paper flowers, and decorated them with pipe cleaners, and paper hearts. Starr recalled that other classes at Wilson Elementary had done a similar school-wide thing when sending a large card to a VFW post for Veteran’s Day, though this project was the first time her class had done something like this by themselves.
Brandon Bremer, assistant director of activities at the Newfane Rehab Center, feels excited at the prospect of being able to brighten the day of the residents.
“For someone that young to take the time and want to make all these special cards, and bring them out to our residents, it truly puts a smile on my face, so I know it’s going to put a smile on their faces.”
Vincent, and her grandkids will be distributing the gifts among the residents at the Newfane Rehab Center on the Sunday before Valentine’s Day.
