OLCOTT — The members of King Harvest are no strangers to weathering storms.
Whether it was losing their recording contract when their record label went bankrupt shortly after "Dancing in the Moonlight" climbed the charts or the deaths of two of its founding members, the band has found a way to come out on the other side of adversities.
Rod Novak, the band's saxophone player, attributed much of that to keyboardist and Newfane native Ron Altbach.
"He just had that ability to put people together when you needed something," Novak said on stage.
Now it was their turn to bring everyone together to honor Altbach, who died in February, by performing one more King Harvest show in his memory.
A rainy start for Saturday can draw similar comparisons to the last time King Harvest performed in Olcott, a 2013 concert in memory of singer David "Doc" Robinson. When a heavy thunderstorm postponed that show, concert organizer Dan Dy and the band jokingly referred to it as "the show that Doc didn't want to happen."
The weather ultimately delayed the start of the show by an hour, but by the time the introductory piano riff to the band's opening song "Dancing in the Moonlight" was played, the sun came out.
One of rock's most recognizable piano intros was met with loud cheers and enthusiasm by the crowd that gathered at the Lions Club Pavilion in Krull Park on Saturday evening.
Emotions and energy had already been mounting by the band's opening song. Prior to King Harvest's set, The Stoll Brothers warmed up the crowd with a series of classic rock tunes and a series of those closest to Altbach spoke about his life and legacy.
Among them were Altbach's wife, Elka, early bandmate George Bridgeman as well as surviving King Harvest bandmates Rod Novak and Ed Tuleja. Presentations by the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame, the Town of Newfane and Niagara County also honored Altbach prior to the performances.
For the set of King Harvest tunes, Novak and Tuleja were joined by a band of old friends including Krista Seddon on piano, Dan Dy on guitar and Stoll Brothers band members Dave Stoll on guitar, Dan Stoll on drums, Desmond Stoll on guitar and Tom Wright on bass.
The band of seasoned pros performed an 11-song set that featured several King Harvest songs, particularly those featuring and written by Altbach.
Songs such as "Clouded Over August Day", which featured a guest solo from Altbach's son Mischa, and "Marty and the Captain" were Altbach-penned songs inspired by Olcott.
Following an emotional rendition of the song "Shine On," which had the crowd singing the song's chorus, Elka and the rest of Altbach's family joined the band on stage for one last performance of "Dancing in the Moonlight" to close out the show.
As the final chords rang out, emotions equally ran high amongst the band on stage and the audience.
Even though Altbach was not there, Tuleja said that his presence could still be felt throughout the night.
"He was our brother and it's still surreal that he's not here, but I actually think he is," Tuleja said.
