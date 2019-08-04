Kinne Road culvert project to wrap up by early September

The Kinne Road culvert over Mudd Creek will be completed by Sept. 2, Lockport Town Supervisor Mark Crocker announced last week.
Crocker said the Kinne Road culvert over Mudd Creek was closed on Jan. 3 after the town noticed a hole on the culvert where you could see the creek through the top of the culvert.
Kistner Concrete Products, a local company, produced the culvert and the town highway department is installing the culvert.
The culvert cost $55,000 and the total estimated cost is $90,000, which includes town highway department labor costs and additional features on the culvert, like guide rails. Crocker noted with the town highway department installing the culvert, rather than an outside company, the town was able to save a lot of money. He added that the engineer and highway superintendent, David Miller, estimated if they had bid out the project for an outside company to produce and install it would have cost around $175,000 to $200,000.
"We essentially cut the cost in half by doing the whole project in-house," Crocker said. "We eliminated the middle man."
Crocker thanked Miller and his crew for taking on the project, which ended up saving Lockport taxpayers' money.
"(David Miller and his highway crew) accepted the challenge and ... we just are very happy with Mr. Miller and his crew," Crocker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.