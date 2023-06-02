Kevin Kirchberger has declared his candidacy for Alderman at Large. A well experienced bartender and server at the Penalty Box, Kirchberger said he listens to people, hears what’s good and what’s bad and, after living in the city his whole life, he’s decided to give back a bit more.
“I’ve actually been in the food and service industry for 35 years now. I started out at South Transit Lanes when I was 15 years old and haven’t stopped since,” he said.
Kirchberger, 51, said he puts a premium on volunteering for local good causes and has pitched in for a number of them, including Lockport CARES, Niagara Hospice and the Lockport VFW post — for which he said he was able to raise more than $10,000 in one day, with help from friends, to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for veterans.
“Just by bartending,” he emphasized.
If he won a seat at the Common Council table, Kirchberger said, he’d take it upon himself to look out for city parks. As a child, he had good times in the parks that shaped his life, and he wants to see them kept up as his grandson, Mac, grows up in the city.
“I want to make (the city) into a better place. Roads, trees and definitely interested in trying to revitalize these parks,” Kirchberger said. “I grew up at Altro Park. Every single day was tons of activities. Baseball, softball, the tennis courts. There’s tons of things that need to be done. I don’t see any kids at the parks anymore.”
Noting the Kickball in the Parks program run by William Bisher during the summer months, Kirchberger added, “I want to be a part of that.”
Other city issues that Kirchberger said he cares about are ambulance service and public safety. He said he doesn’t get involved with the “politics” of those things, and declined to comment on the now-withdrawn lawsuit by 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle, but he wants to let people know where he stands.
“I’m all for bringing ambulance service to Lockport. I’m glad they got it back,” he said.
Kirchberger, who resides on Walnut Street, is a registered member of the Working Families Party. His candidacy has been endorsed by the local Republican and Conservative committees, and he’s heading into a primary June 27 contest with current Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson over the Working Families ballot line in the November race.
Ultimately, Kirchberger said, his campaign for city office is about helping his hometown.
“I love the City of Lockport and I just want to see it continue and will just do the best I can,” he said.
