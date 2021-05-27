Lockport firefighters knocked out a kitchen fire at 264 Niagara St. on Thursday.
According to Fire Chief Patrick Brady, at a two-story apartment house, a burning pot caused a stove and the vent hood to catch fire. A fire extinguisher was used to knock down flames on the stove and the burning pot was taken out to the driveway and extinguished.
The call came in at 9:51 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 10:16 a.m., according to Brady. Upon arrival at the house, firefighters were informed by a tenant that everyone inside had evacuated the premises.
Smoke damage was estimated to be $1,000.
