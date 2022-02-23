A kitten was rescued from a fire-stricken apartment unit on Beattie Avenue on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished within minutes of Lockport city firefighters' arrival on the scene and no injuries were reported.
A call about the fire was placed at 5:47 p.m. Responding personnel from Lockport Fire Department saw smoke and flames coming from a window on one of the apartments. The tenants were not home, but a kitten was rescued, Interim Fire Chief Luca Quagliano reported. Neighboring tenants were evacuated briefly and were able to return after firefighters left the scene.
The property damage estimate is $10,000 plus $5,000 for contents of the apartment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Quagliano.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.