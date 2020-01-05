For years, the Knights of Columbus have worked to collect and donate wheelchairs to individuals all around the world who have need of them, but the local chapter of the organization wanted to extend the program to their neighbors in Western New York.
The Madonna Council, Knights of Columbus in North Tonawanda, in cooperation with the North Tonawanda Catholic Club, the non-profit charity arm of the organization, has collected 100 wheelchairs which they plan to give away to members of the community. Most of them are for adults, but 10 pediatric wheelchairs are available as well.
"We're looking to get them to people who have a need, for free," said Larry Pfalzer, a member of the North Tonawanda branch of the Knights of Columbus and executive director of the North Tonawanda Catholic Club. "If you have a need, knock on our door and it's yours."
So far, the Knights have given away seven wheelchairs, leaving them with 93 more to give out. Pfalzer said they're available to anyone who needs one and for as long as they may need it, and though the Knights of Columbus are a Catholic organization, the wheelchairs are available to anyone regardless of religious affiliation.
According to Pfalzer, the money for the wheelchairs was raised through various donations from local churches and individuals, with help from the Western New York Chapter of the Knights of Columbus.
While donating wheelchairs to individuals with mobility needs is a long-running tradition for the Knights of Columbus, efforts to start a similar program specifically for those in Western New York is a much newer endeavor.
"We just started it about a year and a half ago," Pfalzer said. "It's a little bit different than the nation-wide one, only because we have told people that we want to keep the wheelchairs in Western New York to help our community."
The Knights of Columbus are still accepting donations to help continue the program. Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by calling the North Tonawanda Catholic Club at 693-5470.
Individuals who are in need of a wheelchair, or know someone who could benefit from a wheelchair, can contact Pfalzer at 868-1218 or ljpdmp@aol.com, James Grubka at 864-3109 or jhgrubka@aol.com, Vincent Reisch at 297-0008 or casey49302@aol.com or Lew Herrman at 984-1983 or lewh52@gmail.com.
