Kolb steps down as state Assembly leader

ALBANY -- Brian Kolb resigned as Assembly GOP leader Friday night, three days after he was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Kolb, 67, made the announcement one day after a CNHI report indicated he was facing a new probe from the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics for possible misuse of state resources in connection with the involvement of a state vehicle in the incident. Authorities said Kolb damaged the 2018 GMC Acadia SUV by driving it into a ditch while he was drunk in his hometown, Canandaigua, on New Year’s Eve.
Kolb’s arrest had threatened to become a distraction for GOP lawmakers at a time when they have been gearing up to attack a new bail law favored by Democrats and push for stronger penalties for lawbreakers.
Kolb will remain in his legislative seat, though it was not immediately clear if he will seek re-election later this year.
“I will not allow my own personal challenges to district from the goals, message and mission of the Assembly Minority Conference,” Kolb said in a prepared statement. His demise as one of Albany’s four legislative leaders came just two weeks after he urged New Yorkers from driving if they were intoxicated.
Among Republicans eyed as potential successors, said Assemblyman John Salka, a Madison County Republican whose district includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, are: Assemblymen Andy Goodell of Jamestown, Will Barclay of Fulton and Stephen Hawley of Albion. The bulk of the GOP conference hails from the upstate region.
Goodell, the cousin of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is “our debater extraordinaire, the guy who makes our case on the floor. He is so effective I’d hate to lose that,” said Salka.
Salka revealed he spoke directly to Kolb Thursday. “I told him: “You very might have to make some decisions with your career.’ I was just being truthful with him.”
By Friday, said Doug Muzzio, a Baruch College political science professor and veteran observer of state politics, Kolb was in so much hot water politically and legally that “the situation demanded he resign.”
“How can you defend a state lawmaker who is a leader, out there drunk while he’s riding around in a state vehicle?” Muzzio said.
Kolb briefly waged a campaign for his party’s gubernatorial nomination in 2018 but pulled the plug on the effort just weeks after it began.
Among lingering questions following the crash of his state vehicle was whether Kolb, a fiscal conservative on tax issues, has decided to pay for the damage oto the Acadia out of his own funds. His government spokesman, Michael Fraser, said Thursday the damage estimate was not immediately known.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.