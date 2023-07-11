Several local leaders and members of the community came together on Monday morning to honor a local hero.
Lockport resident Stephen Lacki, 90, was recognized in a ceremony at the town hall by state Assemblyman Mike Norris and state Sen. Robert Ortt for his service as a corporal in the Marines during the Korean War.
The seeds for Monday’s ceremony were planted last year when Lacki and his son-in-law Chris Richter met Norris at a Veterans Day event. After the event, Norris and Lacki had a lengthy conversation about his service in Korea.
Norris said he was taken by the many stories Lacki had told him during their conversation.
“I knew we had to honor him and his service,” Norris explained.
Lacki is no stranger to military recognitions or sharing stories about his service. In 2006, he was even called on by the Marines to be a guest speaker at the dedication of a Marine Reserve Training Facility in honor of fellow Marine and Medal of Honor Recipient Joseph Vittori in Devens, Massachusetts. But Monday’s celebration was even more special as he looked on to his family and fellow veterans that were in attendance.
“I couldn’t be more humbled to see my old-time friends and people that mean so much to me,” Lacki said.
During the ceremony, Lacki wore a shirt that one of his granddaughters made for him that had one of his signature phrases on the front, “When you get to my age, if you don’t have your sense of humor, you have nothing” along with his name and the words “Forever a hero” on the back.
Lacki, who grew up on a farm in Pendleton, enlisted in the Marines after graduating from Lockport High School in 1950 at the age of 17. The following year, he fought with the Marines 7th Regiment in a battle at Hill 749 as a part of the Battle of the Punchbowl.
The hill, named after its height in meters, was a key point in that battle and held the line in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
That portion of the battle lasted four days and while they sustained significant losses with only 12 members of the regiment remaining, they were able to hold their ground on the hill. Lacki attributed their victory and survival to Vittori’s actions and said without him they would’ve been “wiped out” by Korean forces.
Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said that it is crucial to honor veterans such as Lacki, not only to recognize their service but as a way for younger generations to learn about historical events from those who experienced them firsthand.
“It would be a loss for the young people, the neighbors and friends not to have heard Stephen’s story,” Crocker said. “He has a wealth of information.”
As someone who can also speak five different languages, Lacki expressed his gratitude for the honor in nearly all of them.
“I can say ‘thank you’ in English, ‘dziękuję’ in Polish, ‘danke’ in German ‘gamsahabnida’ in Korean and I can keep going on,” he said.
