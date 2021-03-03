Kristin Kugler-Barnard announces campaign for 5th Ward seat

Kristin Kugler-Barnard, (R), is running for 5th Ward Alderwoman in the City of Lockport. If Kugler-Barnard is successful, she will retain the spot for her party that is currently being held by Rick Abbott, (R). He's leaving the seat to run for a spot on the Niagara County Legislature.
Kugler-Barnard is a lifelong resident of the 5th Ward who said her grandparents built two houses within its limits. She remembers a childhood full of sports and green spaces, and wants to keep it that way for another generation to enjoy.
“This was a beautiful community to grow up in,” Kugler-Barnard said. “I’d like to see it stay that way and be more appealing for families and for people to stay here and want to stay here. Taxes are going to deter them.”
Ways the city can stop the increasing tax rates, she said, is by teaming up with the county in an effort to share services.
“Let’s see if we can get a budget that works that at least prevents a tax increase,” she said.
Kugler-Barnard is also against the placement of the Cazenovia drug rehabilitation project proposed for the Niagara County Infirmary Davison Road site.
“The services provided by Cazenovia are admirable but the Cazenovia drug rehab project does not belong in a residential neighborhood, period,” she said. “As the 5th Ward alderwoman, I will continue to lead the opposition to this misplaced development.”
Kugler-Barnard works as a full time physical therapist at Mount St. Mary’s, a position which also entailed running a COVID-19 testing tent during the pandemic. As a health worker, she worked with a diverse population and has listened, and helped find solutions. That, she said, is an important quality for any alderwoman.
