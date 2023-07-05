OLCOTT — The reconstruction of the historic amphitheater in Krull Park has spilled over into the summer season.
Construction of the new amphitheater, which overlooks Lake Ontario, started in January and was slated to be finished in time for summer. However, Niagara County Legislator Shawn Foti said that the project had faced delays this spring over some aspects of the amphitheater’s original design.
Some specific issues that Foti pointed to were the design of the amphitheater’s steel frame and “discrepancies with the design of the roof.”
“We’re not going to just push something through that won’t meet our standards,” Foti said.
Construction crews are now currently focused on working on additional shoreline reinforcement that is slated to be finished by the end of July. Once that process is completed, Foti said, they will be returning their focus on finishing construction on the new amphitheater.
“The focus has been on completing shoreline work and bank stabilization while the water is at stable elevation,” he said.
The reconstruction of the amphitheater is part of a larger Lake Ontario shoreline erosion prevention project in Olcott. The approximately $4 million project is being financed by FEMA in response to damage caused by flooding of the shoreline in 2017.
Niagara County also received another $1.15 million grant for park restoration, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, NY-24 announced Friday.
