Kung fu instructor hosting free online lessons

When martial arts hit the U.S. via movies with stars such as Bruce Lee, the entire nation took notice. Today, there is a plethora of martial arts action on screen from the "Rush Hour" movies to the "John Wick" franchise. They can be serious, comedic or just inescapably appealing to both the old and the young.
While most people will never be able to imitate the moves seen on screen, lessons in kung fu are available locally.
Charles Whitbourne, a 20-year practitioner of martial arts, has a studio on Main Street in Lockport where he normally teaches five times a week. Because of the pandemic, Whitbourne was forced to close his studio temporarily. The pandemic also caused the company where he worked to fold and Whitbourne is out of a job. That hasn't stopped him from teaching, though.
"I'm using Zoom for my private students," Whitbourne said "I've (also) been doing online, Facebook classes. So, while my students can progress through individual classes, I'm (also) teaching the fundamentals — and each class is different. Some are tai chi, some are yoga, conditioning, stretching, and I give newcomers a chance to get the hang of what kung fu is all about."
Those online classes are completely free of charge, he said.
Coming from Rochester to this area, Whitbourne said he was bumping into a wall with his own practice of kung fu. To increase his mastery, he realized he had to start teaching classes. Taoist Kung Fu Training Academy was never meant to make money, he said, and his goals aren't as lofty as some studios that have trained hundreds of students.
Presently, Whitbourne is instructing 20 kung fu students and 10 tai chi students. Before the new normal, Whitbourne charged adults $85 a month and youths $75 a month for kung fu lessons. For tai chi and meditation he asked $10 per class.
"We're really big on both the internal and the external. So, while we focus on the body with things like kung fu, we try to focus on our minds and our coordination with things like tai chi and meditation. It's a good balance," he said.
Whitbourne's journey into martial arts started when he was a child. Growing up in a fatherless home, he found a mentor in his instructor, Mark Cassara.
"When it came to kung fu, he always broke things down and (told) me why things are they way they are. Am I stepping forward for a reason? Yeah, because my opponent is farther away. Am I striking this way for a certain reason? Am I blocking that way for a certain reason? ... He said everything's got a purpose and a reason," Whitbourne said. "He was also like a mentor to me outside of kung fu. I would talk to him about problems, I would talk to him about school, because at this time I was pretty young ... he was always just there for me."
"In fact, he still is, I go to see him every Friday," Whitbourne said. "We have a great class and he teaches me a few more things, and then we sit down and we talk about life and he's just a great guy."
Not everyone needs that level of support, Whitbourne said, but Taoism encourages leading by example, living a prosperous life and being happy. Parents of some of his current students have told him their kids are meditating on their own, at ages 6 and 12.
"Meditation is a really undervalued thing. I don't think a lot of people understand what it really means," Whitbourne said. "Meditation trains your mind, and you think solely on your mind and that's something people at that age don't get. To hear that those kids at that age are meditating because I taught them to? It warms my heart to hear."
Whitbourne can be found on Facebook at Taoist Kung Fu Training Academy - TKFTA and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCldP0RHXK0cp670enJD3v8w.
