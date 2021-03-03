Kyle Lambalzer announces campaign for 4th Ward seat

Kyle Lambalzer, (R), is running for the 4th Ward alderman seat held by incumbent Deborah Allport, (R), who is filling the unexpired term of Kelly Van De Mark.
Lambalzer has lived in the same house for the past 20 years in the 4th Ward and works as a registered nurse at Eastern Niagara Hospital. He's also served on the Lockport City School District Board of Education since 2018.
Calling himself a fiscal watchdog, Lambalzer said he was proud of keeping the school district’s budget at or under the 2% tax-cap for three years running. He also said his opposition to the facial recognition surveillance system purchased by the school district has never wavered despite pressure to change his mind.
A former small business owner – he co-owned Tom’s Diner for eight years – Lambalzer wants to help entrepreneurs thrive in the city by cutting out the red tape. He said it was the little things, like fees for permits, that have always bothered him.
“Every time you take a step in small business, there’s a city inspector, there’s a code you need to work with and you have to go to this department about this, you have to go to another department for something else,” Lambalzer said. “You have to go to a third department for something else. If you could just publish a handbook that explains to small business if you need this you go here. Maybe that exists, but I didn’t see it for eight years.”
A second point to his goal of seeing Lockport flourish is “walking together” with the Town of Lockport
“The city has always wanted to go one way and the town has always wanted to go the other way,” he said. “But, our shared salvation is walking together. We need to figure that out.”
Lambalzer said that he’d like to hold the line on taxes by finding ways to share services with the town. He noted that he pays nearly $2,000 every year in city taxes while the town residents do not.
“An identical house in the town is going to sell for 20% more,” Lambalzer said. “Why is that? Because of the tax bill in the city. So, what are we getting for that tax bill?”
The 4th Ward holds the most wealthy and most downtrodden residents, Lambalzer said. He means to be the one to bring them together.
“Certain parts of the ward need something totally different than other parts of the ward,” he said. “The struggles are vast in the 4th Ward, it’s probably the most diverse in terms of economics. … Someone has to stand in the middle and put a hand to both sides of that.”
“We need to stabilize the economy in Lockport and it’s going to take stabilizing the tax burden,” Lambalzer concluded. “Once we stabilize the economy then we can start building up again. That’s what we need.”
