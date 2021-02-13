Hampered and beyond frustrated by a lack of high-speed internet, downtown businesses and developers are hoping for a long-sought resolution that would improve their abilities to operate successfully, as well as attract and maintain tenants.
Kelli R. Alaimo, Granchelli EA Real Estate Development director of leasing operations, said her company currently owns and leases space to “about two-thirds” of the 84 business located on Main Street, between Pine Street and the Big Bridge — a solid block of prime downtown real estate currently without high-speed internet service. Structures located within this block include the Papa Leo's Plaza and the Lockview Plaza — both owned by Granchelli.
Businesses in this section of downtown, including Mills Jewelers at 51 Main St., currently operate using Verizon DSL — an older, slower technology that connects them to the internet via a telephone network.
“We've lost three tenants at the Lockview Plaza over the last few years because they don't have the upload internet speed they need,” Alaimo said.
There's also the potential businesses we've lost. I love to show the space that we have available, but that's the first thing I have to ask — do you need high-speed internet? Their answer is usually ‘yes.’ ”
Mills owner George Fritz owner said he's been trying to get high-speed internet for almost a decade now.
“We've had DSL internet connection since the beginning of time as far as internet accessibility and we've been trying for at least 10 years to get cable internet here,” Fritz said.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines high-speed internet, or broadband, as having a minimum download speed (how fast you receive data) of 25 megabits (Mbps) per second and a minimum upload speed (how fast you send data) of 3 Mbps.
Fritz said his company and others on Main Street rely on the internet for a number of vital operations, including credit card processing, inventory, music streaming and for mobile devices.
The major issue regarding a lack of high-speed internet service in this area of downtown presently is who is going to pay for its in-ground installation.
TRYING TO CONNECT
According to Lockport Community Development director Brian Smith, there have already been ”several” meetings held over the past few years with Spectrum officials to discuss this specific matter.
“Our downtown has some interesting geographical and topographical challenges,” Smith said. “It's not as simple as as hooking up a line. It's an expensive project. In order for them to take it on, that includes getting a lot of commitments from potential clients.”
Fritz said it would cost property owners in the district $40,000 to have high-speed internet installed. Alaimo and Smith said the cost could be much higher. Both said Spectrum had indicated in past meetings that it wants about 10 more signed customers in that block before it commits to installing the high speed underground cable. Their issue is it's much harder finding tenants without high speed internet already installed.
“The state required Spectrum to provide service to rural areas throughout New York State, but my view is if they're going to run cables through rural areas of the state, shouldn't they also be giving cable to central business districts?” Fritz said.
The situation has gotten so bad, Fritz and Alaimo said they've complained to the New York State Public Service Commission.
BRIDGING THE GAP
State Sen. Rob Ortt said the situation was first brought to his attention last month and he quickly arranged for meetings to take place between the city and Spectrum's Mark Meyerhofer, senior director of government affairs at Charter Communications.
“While I was happy that Spectrum is planning a buildout for Main Street in the City of Lockport, it is shocking that high-speed internet does not already exist in this highly-populated and commercial section of the city,” Ortt said.
“This situation highlights Gov. Cuomo and New York Democrats’ failure to deliver quality, affordable broadband to New Yorkers. Five hundred million in taxpayer dollars was allocated for the governor to provide high-speed internet to all New Yorkers, yet six years later, we are still facing massive issues with connectivity.”
Fellow Republican state Assemblyman Mike Norris, chairman of the Minority Conference, also pointed the finger at the Democratic governor.
“This bipartisan legislation which was passed last year could have begun the path for many New Yorkers to gain much needed access for broadband to work and learn from home and our farms,” Norris said.
“Sadly, the governor chose to ignore this bi-partisan legislation and effectively killed this bill from taking a key step in planning to provide this basic infrastructure to those who need it.”
NOT DIALED IN
Spectrum was emailed a half dozen questions regarding high speed internet access on Main Street, but responded with just three sentences. Spectrum public relations representative Lara Pritchard said Thursday, “We’re always looking for opportunities to expand the Spectrum network to additional homes and businesses. A variety of factors affect our expansion decisions, including the number of additional homes or businesses we can reach, geographic or construction challenges and overall economic feasibility. We’ll continue to talk directly with business owners in the area about the specifics related to their locations.”
Alaimo and Fritz said among the most frustrating aspects of their lack of high speed internet is the high volume of Spectrum flyers and automated phone calls they get daily from the cable company, trying to get the to purchase high-speed internet service.
“I have to keep explaining to them, ‘We'd love to sign up, but you're not available right now,’ Fritz said. Spectrum currently provides high speed internet to businesses throughout the remainder of the downtown business district, including the Union-Sun & Journal offices at 135 Main St.
“The $40,000 cost was their initial figure that if we wanted it here, that's what we'd have to pay,” Fritz said.
“Everything downtown is underground. There's no telephone wires, so when they installed it, they stopped at the high-rise (77 Main St., just a stone's throw from Mills on the same side of the street). It's really frustrating. I guess it was short-sighted on their part. I've always said I would just love to run an extension chord from the high-rise (laughs).”
