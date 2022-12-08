The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night.
Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought a 21-year-old ladder truck and would not pursue buying a new model although the lifespan of ladder-trucks are typically 25 years.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said in his presentation for purchasing the truck that the cost of the vehicle would go up as time went by and if the council did not vote “yes” it would be missing savings to the tune of $70,000. He also noted the 21-year-old vehicle was only a “stop-gap” ladder truck in order to continue service for four years while the new model could be built.
Common Council President Paul Beakman asked what the price of the ladder truck would be in two years and the answer was that it could potentially be as high as $250,000 more than the current asking price.
To order the truck — which would be built in 660-days — a commitment from the city was needed, which included authorizing a bond for the amount. Mayor Michelle Roman said that did not mean the amount would be bonded immediately to purchase the vehicle and that it wouldn’t be until 2025, when debt service for the last bond bringing the city out of fiscal distress ended, that the bond may be used. She also noted other funding sources may be presented, in which case the money wouldn’t be bonded out.
However, this did not convince four of the six aldermen and alderwomen and in the end, only Beakman and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine voted to buy the ladder truck.
“I would like a brand-new Jeep,” 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor said to the US&J after voting not to commit to buying the ladder-truck. “I can’t afford to buy a brand new Jeep, so what do I do? I start looking for a Jeep that’s a couple years less. That’s how we’ve got to run the city. I think we’ve got to be responsible.”
Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri noted she, 5th Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard, 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle and Kantor were attacked verbally by members of the public for not voting to get the truck.
“We have spent money in the Fire Department for the last year, so for anyone to say that we’re dismissive of them and don’t care. In a year we’ve spent almost $1 million to $800,000 for new equipment for them,” she said outside City Hall. “So for them to attack me and say I don’t care about the Fire Department, that I’m playing politics with the Fire Department is 100% a lie.”
Lockport business owner Kathy O’Keefe was also at the meeting and said she was not in favor of buying the ladder truck at this time.
“I’m not buying a car in the middle of the aftermath of Covid, because of the cost,” O’Keefe said. “Maybe if you do kick the can for a couple of years. Maybe the prices will flatten out a little bit. Then it won’t be so bad and you can order it after two years.”
To Beakman, though, the vote strengthened his belief that he voiced during the meeting, though no one addressed his concern.
“I believe there’s a movement to abolish the Lockport Fire Department,” he said.
