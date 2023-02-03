The Common Council will take another look at approving the purchase of a new ladder truck for Lockport Fire Department during its Wednesday business meeting. Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said he’s optimistic there will be “a new perspective” on the purchase.
Resolutions to buy the truck and authorize borrowing for it were struck down by the council in December on a 2-4 vote. Two of the “no” votes came from Gina Pasceri and Kristin Barnard, both of whom resigned from the council last month. Council president Paul Beakman, 1st Ward alderman, said he believes the resolutions will be approved this time.
“This is not a luxury purchase,” Beakman said. “It was a shame it was voted down the first time.”
The estimated time to build the truck is two-plus years. In the meantime LFD will rely on a used ladder truck purchased last year as a “stop gap” between its existing ladder truck (1997 model) and a new one. In three years that used truck will be more than 25 years old, which is the National Fire Protection Association-recommended retirement age for fire equipment.
The new truck will cost $1.68 million, but that bill isn’t due until it’s built, Beakman said.
Even though the city may not move to borrow the money this year, a borrowing (bond) resolution must be authorized for accounting purposes, and to ensure the city can pay for it when the bill comes due, according to city Finance Director Tim Russo. The city is pursuing a grant of $1 million to offset the bill, he added.
The only difference in the December 2022 and February 2023 purchasing resolutions is the price of the ladder truck. It’s about $43,000 more now. Since December, the manufacturer’s asking price increased by $70,000 and Quagliano said he negotiated with the manufacturer to get the increase lowered.
“It’s the last chance to save a portion of manufacturing cost increase from the entire $70,000 if they vote it down again,” Quagliano said.
