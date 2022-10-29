Tracks toward fitting the Lockport Fire Department with a brand-new ladder truck hit a roadblock on Wednesday when the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman agreed to withdraw a vote that would commit the city to buy the new piece of equipment.
Responding to a resolution that asked for approval to buy the replacement of recently procured aerial platform truck from the Brighton Fire District, Alderwoman-at-large Gina Pasceri said she wanted to wait so she could make a reasonable decision and not be “under pressure” to vote for the new purchase immediately. Roman said she understood the sentiment and agreed that the choice could wait for another meeting.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano had identified the department’s potential vehicle from Empire Emergency Apparatus, Inc. and that it would cost approximately $1.6 million, but that the city could save $70,000 by committing to the buy before Dec. 1.
Quagliano said later on Friday that because of supply chain issues, a new truck will not be ready for over 600 days after ordering it. He said he saw no reason to not pass the resolution quickly, rather than putting it off for two-years and see an increase in price of approximately $150,000, and he hoped the council decided to do so.
“There’s enough time to do it, but I don’t know if they’ll change their minds,” Quagliano said. “This board is very strongly opposed to bonds.”
The ordinance for the bond Quagliano spoke of was outlined in a resolution that was also withdrawn at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting. Common Council President Paul Beakman explained that resolution only stated that the city was committing to take out a bond if it was needed to pay for the truck.
While not putting the city into debt immediately, it gave the truck’s builder the assurance the bond would be utilized to pay for the equipment upon delivery if no other means are found to pay for it, he said.
“It’s a very expensive purchase,” Beakman said. “Ladder trucks only last for about 25 years and the truck from Brighton buys more time, but eventually it needs to be replaced.”
Beakman also commended Quagliano for bringing the original price of $1.8 million for the truck down to $1.6 million, and also noted the council did have time before the Dec. 1 deadline.
“This is a council that does its homework,” he said.
According to Jason Cafarella, deputy counsel for the City of Lockport and also a Niagara Falls firefighter, a ladder truck lasts approximately 15-20 years depending on how often it’s used. Coincidentally, the Niagara Falls Fire Department is also purchasing a new truck, he said, and the old truck will be used as a reserve or sold.
“If Lockport does get a new truck, it can put the old one on reserve in case the new truck needs repairs, gets into an accident or there’s another fire,” Cafarella said.
