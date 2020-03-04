LaFalce endorses McMurray in NY-27 race

Former Congressman John LaFalce has endorsed Democrat Nate McMurray in the 27th Congressional District race.
LaFalce, a veteran lawmaker who served his Western New York congressional district for 28 years from 1975 to 2003, said he believes McMurray "can" and "must" win the upcoming April 28 special election to fill the vacancy left by Chris Collins, the Clarence Republican who resigned last year before pleading guilty to charges related to insider trading.
"Nate should win. Nate can win. Nate must win," LaFalce said. "He should win because he is extremely intelligent, educated, articulate, and has diverse and valuable life experiences."
LaFalce took note of McMurray's previous stint as supervisor in the Town of Grand Island and his law degree from the Hastings School of Law. LaFalce also noted that McMurray is one of a few attorneys who also has a Masters of Law and who was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, which LaFalce described as a "unique sign of excellence."
LaFalce described McMurray as someone who has been devoted to business development and job creation, efforts that he can continue to pursue aggressively in Congress.
"The day he is sworn in he can continue his efforts on two of the greatest problem areas confronting us - China and Korea - for he has worked as an attorney in both countries, and speaks both the Chinese and Korean languages," LaFalce said.
LaFalce said he's hopeful Democratic turnout will be high during the special election, which is being held the same day as the presidential primary.
"It is most likely that the Democratic turnout will be far greater than the Republican turnout, giving Nate a definite advantage," LaFalce said.
LaFalce said he believes McMurray can be someone who can stand up to Trump rather than be an "enabler" of the president.
"He must win for countless reasons," LaFalce said. "Unlike most Republicans, he will not be a doormat for Trump. He will not be an Enabler of Trump. When Trump does or says something outrageous, he will not be silent, but he will speak out. He 'must' win if we want to have a congressional check on Trump."
McMurray was previously endorsed by U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, state Sen. Tim Kennedy, the Working Families Party, and all eight Democratic County Committees in NY-27.
