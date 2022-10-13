Homeowners on Hinman Road may be “inconvenienced” if plans by Lafarge North America go through. Representatives of the cement company said they're looking, tentatively, at Lafarge buying a portion of Hinman Road from Niagara County to join its quarries north and south of the road.
County Manager Rick Updegrove said conceptual plans were submitted to his office and the county’s position was it needs a more detailed plan, and input from the residents who would be directly affected by the move.
Obtaining input was the purpose of an "open house" gathering at the Best Western on Wednesday night. Allyson Zurawski, Lafarge's environmental manager, talked with residents and local officials including Updegrove, Mayor Michelle Roman, town Supervisor Mark Crocker, the city police and fire chiefs, the town and county highway chief and the chief of South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company.
Afterward, Zurawski said, the concerns she heard revolve mostly around three issues: inconvenience to travelers heading into the city, impacts on property values and impacts on emergency services.
Hinman Road homeowner Edward Hale, who did not attend the open house, shares a couple of those concerns.
“In my personal opinion it’s going to be an inconvenience, and emergency response is a concern," Hale told the Union-Sun & Journal in a Thursday interview outside his home. "I think many of the people who live on Hinman Road wonder why the intersection they’ve got isn’t enough. It has a light for traffic and I’ve never heard of any problems with it.”
Also Thursday, South Lockport company Fire Chief Chris McClune said that, to gauge potential impacts on emergency response, a company crew will test-drive a medium truck on five or six possible routes from the fire hall to the western edge of Hinman Road where it connects to Campbell Boulevard, and measure the time it takes to get to Hinman on each route.
“Common sense tells me that a longer route will equate to a longer wait time, but we’re going to do it. We’ll be subtracting waits at lights to simulate what it’d be with lights and sirens going," McClune said.
According to Crocker, the town supervisor, Hinman Road homeowners have an existing "homeowners protection plan" that's supposed to protect them from property value loss and property damage tied to Lafarge's local operations. If the road sale is a go, he said, an updated protection plan should be negotiated "to protect everybody."
If the county wanted to make a deal with Lafarge, it would have to put the proposal up to a series of public hearings first, according to Crocker.
Zurawski said if the sale went through, the county would be paid a royalty based on how much stone comes out of the quarries. It's possible that a park or a playground could be built on the old road if Lafarge owned it, she added.
Presently, Zurawski said, Lafarge's pursuit is "preliminary. ... We want to hear from neighbors, their concerns."
No other forums are planned at this time, she said.
