A new parcel-level flood risk prediction tool will be detailed in an Aug. 20 webinar put on by New York Sea Grant. The inundation prediction model for rapid flood forecasting was developed by Cornell University for use by communities along Lake Ontario and its embayments.
The model was developed using reports, photographs and other information indicating the impacts of 2017 Lake Ontario flooding. The model is designed to provide rapid flood forecasting at weekly to monthly timescales.
The free webinar will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, via Zoom: www.nyseagrant.org and Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/nyseagrant.
