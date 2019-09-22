Jeopardy contestants: The answer is 14,000 pounds. The question: How many Niagara County peaches were prepared for the Lewiston Peach Festival shortcake?
There are a number of peach varieties grown here in Niagara County. They fall into two general categories: fresh and processing. The difference between the two is the type of flesh within the peach. Fresh peaches tend to have a softer center. Processing peaches are a non-melting flesh. They have to survive being peeled and processed. Think about the peaches you purchase in a can. While they taste like fresh peaches, they have a different texture. Fresh peaches have flesh that ranges from a dark color to almost white. They range from tart to sweet, with the white flesh being the sweetest.
Why are peaches grown here? We have the perfect microclimate thanks to Lake Ontario. Temperature wise, we don't get as cold as other areas in the winter, nor do we get as warm in the summer. Peaches can take some cold, but not a lot. They do fine below freezing, but when you get to 10 degrees below zero, the tree may not survive. Likewise, we don't often get above 90 degrees in the summer.
Another factor that peaches adore is well drained soil. Farmers are fond of saying that if a peach tree even sees a puddle it surrenders and dies. Our soils allow the peach trees to flourish for a lifespan of about 15 years.
Peaches, like most other fruits, are all hand picked. Usually, workers go through and pick off the fresh fruit. Then every other day or so, they go through again until an orchard is finished. Fruit is handled carefully to avoid bruises and other marks.
When we harvest peaches, we start with clingstone peaches. Just like the name implies, the meat of these peaches clings to the pit. Some varieties you may be familiar with include Garnet Beauty, Sentry and Desiree. In addition to eating, these peaches are great for making jams.
Freestone peaches are those that the pit falls away easily. Cresthaven, Glohaven and Harmony are a few of the local varieties.
Donut peaches look a bit like the planet Saturn. They are flat and the pit sticks up in the middle like Saturn with its rings. They are very sweet. Although they are seen as new, donut peaches are actually a very old variety.
Genetically, a nectarine and a peach are actually the same fruit. The difference is the fuzz on the outside of the peach. The fuzz is a protective layer that prevents insect damage and other challenges to the fruit.
Our final Jeopardy answer: August and September. The question: When do we pick peaches in Niagara County? So get yours soon!
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
