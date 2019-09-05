Regulators are further reducing outflows from Lake Ontario as water levels continue to fall from the record highs reached in June.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board on Aug. 31 reduced outflows from 2.67 million gallons per second to 2.64 million gallons per second. The board, a subsidiary of the International Joint Commission, announced that at midnight Saturday, it will further cut outflows to 2.58 million gallons per second.
The latest planned flow reductions appeared to upset some lakeshore landowners, several of whom voiced frustration on the Facebook page for United Shoreline, a grassroots group that advocates for a new lake regulation plan.
"We are SO HIGH!" wrote one user. "Yesterday's winds showed an example of what we are in for this winter."
Earlier this week, the IJC announced it is adding Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich — a frequent critics of the IJC and its new water management strategy, Plan 2014 — to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board. The IJC wrote that Reilich's addition will "assist in their efforts to document the human and social impacts of recent flooding ... in order to enrich the board’s discussions and decisions."
The lake has fallen roughly a foot over the past month, hitting 247.21 feet Wednesday, according to the board. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates the lake will be about 246.6 feet by Sept. 30.
