Lake Ontario outflows expected to break another record in February

An international board charged with monitoring water levels along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario announced Wednesday that it intends to continue to deviate from the terms of the controversial Plan 2014 in an effort to maximize outflows through spring.
Representatives from the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board said outflow for the month of February - as it was in January - is expected to set a new record. Without the record outflows employed since the beginning of the year, water levels would be even higher than they are currently, board representatives indicated.
Because the risk of a high water event on Lake Ontario remains elevated, the board agreed to continue maximizing flows through March 31. The Seaways Corporations have announced the date of April 1 for the opening of the 2020 navigation season for the Montreal to Lake Ontario section of the seaway. The April 1 opening allows for outflows to continue in excess of prescribed safe limits for navigation through the end of March.
The board announced that its outflow strategy for April will be determined at a later date based on conditions upstream and downstream at the time and in consideration of all interests.
Board officials said they also considered ice conditions in the St. Lawrence River, and the effects of high outflows on lower St. Lawrence River water levels in order to continue maximizing outflows from Lake Ontario as much as possible.
Ice cover on the St. Lawrence River has been below normal throughout the winter, and mild weather over the past several weeks continued to provide favorable conditions to release exceptionally high outflows from Lake Ontario, according to the board.
Board members stressed that high levels on Lake Ontario and the upper Great Lakes are continuing and there remains an elevated risk of high water this spring.
"The board will continue releasing high outflows in the coming weeks by maximizing outflows up to the higher tiers of the plan’s limit intended to balance upstream and downstream high water impacts known as the F Limit," the board said in a release issued on Wednesday.
Board members suggested that deviation strategies will help remove a small amount of additional water from Lake Ontario in the coming weeks. Given the current record high water levels for this time of year on the other Great Lakes, the board said the actions will help reduce the risk of levels on Lake Ontario exceeding 247.7 feet in 2020.
For more information, visit https://ijc.org/en/loslrb/watershed/2017-and-2019-high-water-events.
