Areas along Lake Ontario's south shore will be under a flood watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, as forecasters predict northwest winds up to 30 mph and waves reaching up to six feet.
National Weather Service, which issued the watch Monday morning, said the combination of high water levels and strong waves could cause flooding in low-lying shorelines areas and is likely to increase erosion.
The high winds and water levels will peak between midnight Wednesday and noon Thursday, according to NWS.
Forecasters say wave action will pick up about three or four hours after high winds arrive; similarly, strong waves will remain for about three to four hours after the wind slows down.
The water level is now 247.74 feet — about two feet above average for this time of year, according to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.
The board has kept outflows at a tied-for-record-high rate since June 13 in order to alleviate flooding. The board said previously it plans to keep outflows at about 2.75 million gallons per second until the water falls below 247.7 feet.
Many shoreline areas, such as low-lying Olcott, have already been reinforced with sandbags and other barriers after the lake hit record high levels of over 249 feet earlier this summer. Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said he believes those protections will be "more than enough" to protect Olcott from flood damage.
“Everything’s in place," he said.
Horanburg added that the town will move aheads on plans to remove plugs over its storm drains in Olcott on Tuesday.
