New York Sea Grant's Great Lakes program is now offering waterfront property owners the opportunity of a free, virtual site visit by a staff member who's an expert in erosion management.
Roy Widrig, coastal processes and hazards specialist, can recommend options for reducing current and future shoreline erosion. Widrig is the author of Erosion Management for New York's Great Lakes Shoreline Guide and has conducted a number of erosion management workshops and in-person site visits for Lake Ontario property owners.
At www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastalvirtualsitevisit , property owners can locate their property on a New York state map, describe their erosion and flooding issues and add photographs of affected areas (water pooling, effects on a breakwall or rock rip-rap and the like).
New York Sea Grant is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. It maintains Great Lakes offices in Oswego, Newark and Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.