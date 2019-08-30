Homeowners who sustained damage to their primary residence from Lake Ontario flooding this year can receive up to $50,000 in assistance from the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Friday.
Earlier this month, the state announced it would set aside $20 million of its $300 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative fund to help homeowners affected by high water on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The remaining $280 million in the REDI program will fund projects to strengthen shoreline areas against future flooding.
Homeowners can file applications with New York State Homes and Community Renewal between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, for flood damage that occurred between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30. Only primary residences will be covered, though the state does not list any income limits for eligibility.
Those who received grants in 2017 may still be eligible for funding if they sustained damage this year.
Priority will be given to applicants whose flood damage "threatens the safety of the home."
The REDI commission will review large-scale resiliency projects, proposed by municipalities across the lakeshore, before reviewing the individual homeowner relief applications. In some cases, those resiliency projects will help protect individual homes from future floods, according to a press release accompanying the announcement.
