Lakeview shop renters opposed to sale consideration

Shop renters at the Lakeview Village Shoppes in Olcott attended a town board meeting in Newfane on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the possibility that their shopfront could be sold by the town. The shopfront is owned by the town of Newfane, and those who run the shops rent the space from the town.
The Lakeview Village Shoppes were built more than 30 years ago, and are closed during the winter. Shops that are rented out there usually sell art, snacks and souvenirs. Newfane councilman Troy Barnes stated that some of the individual shops are in need of maintenance and renovations, and that it would be the responsibility of the town to pay for them.
Barnes also said that selling the property isn’t actually a concrete decision that the town has put in place, only that it was one of several options brought up by the town board in prior work sessions, though no decision has actually been made regarding the issue by the town board.
“They currently operate at a deficit,” said Barnes, “and so naturally one of the solutions brought up was looking at selling them. There’s been no vote to sell them. We are not closing the shops. We’re having discussions, and it’s really just part of a greater whole of a revitalization strategy of Olcott and Newfane.”
Todd and Karla Chenez of Chenez’s Popcorn in Lockport rent a location on the shopfront, and were in attendance at the meeting to voice opposition to any plans to sell the property.
“You just don’t know who’s going to take ownership of it, and what that owner would do with it,” Todd said. “Would they tear it down and build something else? Or do they have different visions for that piece of land, and then the lake shops will be dissolved? That’s something we don’t want to happen.”
Gina Guido-Redden of the Newfane Tourism Board stated that she feels selling the property would be a detriment to the town’s tourism industry, and is looking to address the benefits of keeping the shops at an upcoming work session.
“It’s our hope that the tourism board intervening can advocate for the impact on tourism, and the value that it’s brought to the town by the presence of those shops.” she said. “We are very hopeful that this will be successful, and that this will never happen.”
The Newfane town board and tourism board are holding a public work session at 5 p.m. on Mar. 10 at the Newfane Community Center to discuss this issue further with the shop renters.
