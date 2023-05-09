Land surveying for a future infrastructure improvement project along Wolcottsville and Royalton Center roads should begin this week, Niagara County public works commissioner Garret Meal announced.
The county has hired Frandina Engineering and Land Surveying to do the work. Survey crews may be present any time between May 12 and July 1 during normal weekday business hours.
“Frandina may have personnel in front of a resident’s property and/or near the front of people’s homes. The objective of the survey is to map existing conditions, and does not imply proposed changes to (any resident’s) property,” Meal said.
The survey area is Wolcottsville Road and Royalton Center Road between Akron and Ernest roads.
Frandina is supposed to place informational letters in the doorways of affected properties in the coming days. Anyone with questions can call the Department of Public Works at 716-439-7250.
