Niagara County's former public information officer — who was the subject of disciplinary action last year after he used the county email system to distribute the campaign reelection announcement of a sitting lawmaker — is currently working at a new job in county government.
The newspaper has confirmed that former PIO Doug Hoover was named confidential assistant in the county's public works office in January. In his new role, Hoover provides administrative support to county Commissioner of Public Works Garrett Meal. Hoover's duties include scheduling, filing, assisting with meeting preparation and presentations and responding to calls and correspondence. He is also responsible for the administration of the rural transportation program and other assigned programs within the divisions of the department.
Hoover, who earned a little more than $57,000 per year as the county's PIO, is being paid $49,041 as the confidential assistant to the DPW commissioner.
Meal said the confidential assistant position was created in this year's county budget to address new responsibilities within the department, including the County Rural Transportation program, which he said was transferred to the department of public works in 2020.
"This, in addition to a sharp uptick in in-house construction projects, have created new staffing demands that were addressed in the 2020 budget," Meal said in an emailed response to questions from the newspaper.
Meal said the position was posted through the County Human Resources and Civil Service departments under the same protocol as all open county positions. He said the county received 10 applications from both county employees and the general public and Hoover was determined to be best qualified following an interview that included three of the candidates.
While still serving as PIO back in September, Hoover used the county's email system to distribute a campaign reelection announcement for former Niagara County Legislature Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport. Neither Hoover nor members of the Republican-led majority who appointed him to the role answered questions about how he ended up in possession of McNall's reelection announcement or why he used county resources to promote McNall's private reelection campaign.
McNall indicated at the time that Hoover did face an undisclosed form of "discipline" for his actions. County officials, including McNall, indicated that they could not discuss the issue publicly because it was a "personnel matter."
When reached by telephone on Friday, Hoover declined comment.
On Tuesday, the legislature's Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, said Hoover was reprimanded as an employee and given paid time-off. Hoover was replaced earlier this year as the county's public information officer by former LPCiminelli executive Kevin Schuler.
"There was a position of need which (Hoover) filled," Bradt said. "The PIO job wasn't a perfect fit for him. Mr. Schuler is well-equipped to do that."
County lawmakers did approve a resolution suggesting Hoover's handling of McNall's campaign materials warranted review by the county's board of ethics. Several county officials said the ethics board suggested the ethics board has not yet been formally asked to conduct a review. It has been traditional practice for the board to initiate action after receiving a request to do so in a formal letter.
Bradt said he doesn't believe a formal ethics complaint letter has been filed.
County Attorney Claude Joerg also said he was not aware of a formal request to the board.
When asked if he thought one should be filed in this case, Joerg said: "I don't know. I've never filed one."
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek has opened an investigation file into the matter following a formal request from Legislator Anita Mullane, D-Lockport, who defeated McNall in the legislature's 13th District race last year.
Mullane says she has met this week with an investigator from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.
She said she is considering sending a letter of complaint to the county ethics committee.
"If you write your own ethics rules and then turn around and break them, you attach no importance to them," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.