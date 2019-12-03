The landlord of a former Honey's restaurant in Niagara Falls has won a $531,000 judgement against the owner of the restaurant and the owner of a pub that occupied the site after Honey's.
In a complaint filed in State Supreme Court in April, Benderson Development stated Honey's leased a 7,200-square foot space at 6560 Niagara Falls Blvd. from September 2011 to January 2016. At the time, Candice L. Creamer, a former manager at that same Honey's location, took over the lease and opened Buffalo Wing Joint and P.U.B.
But the business apparently struggled and by December 2018, Creamer had defaulted on the lease. By the following March, she owed Benderson $55,704 in rent, insurance and maintenance fees, and other costs, according to the court filings. Benderson formally declared the lease in default, took possession of the property and sought the rest of the rent and other fees owed for the remainder of the lease, from April to August 2022, which totaled $527,607.
Creamer and Larry Pacifico, the former owner of Honey's, never responded to the suit.
Justice Deborah Chimes approved the default judgement last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.