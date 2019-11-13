Langworthy defends Trump amid impeachment inquiry

ALBANY -- While polling shows President Donald Trump is unpopular with most voters in his home state, New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy is showing no reluctance to defend the nation's chief executive in the face of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
In a new broadside aimed at Democratic incumbents in House districts Trump won in 2016, Langworthy revealed Wednesday that three representatives who now support the inquiry recently accepted donations to their campaigns from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.
Schiff is playing a central role in the impeachment inquiry. In a statement criticizing Reps. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica and Max Rose, D-Staten Island, Langworthy said their acceptance of campaign money from Schiff is "the real quid pro quo."
The GOP boss demanded that Delgado, Brindisi and Rose return the Schiff donations -- amounting to $2,000 to each representative.
“Adam Schiff set out to buy votes for his impeachment witch hunt and Max Rose, Antonio Delgado and Anthony Brindisi were willingly for sale,” Langworthy said.
CNHI left email and telephonic messages for aides to Delgado and Brindisi but the requests for comment went unanswered.
There was also no response from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Delgado, Brindisi and Rose are expected to face aggressive challenges in 2020, with the push for the impeachment of Trump looming as a front-burner campaign issue.
Langworthy highighted the fact that Delgado signaled his support for the impeachment investigation one day after getting the Schiff donation.
Langworthy's attack on New York congressional Democrats appears to be motivated to energize Republicans coveting House seats in swing districts, though it carries risks, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"He is appealing to the core constituency, but it does seem to put a ceiling on what your appeal is going to be as a party across the state," Reeher said.
A Siena Poll released Oct. 15 showed Trump is slipping in the upstate region, where voters signaled they favor the impeachment and removal of the president, 49 percent to 43 percent. Trump won the upstate vote in the 2016 election after 14 counties that had been carried by former President Barack Obama switched to the Republican candidate despite the fact that Hillary Clinton, a former New York senator, was the Democratic candidate.
In Washington, following the opening day of testimony in the impeachment hearing, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said: "The new revelations show exactly why the investigation must continue unimpeded so all the facts come out. We heard some new facts today. That's all the more reason why senators should keep their ears and minds open."
The Intelligence Committee members include Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, who clashed with Schiff several times Wednesday, accusing him of trying to muzzle GOP House members and suppressing what she characterized as key issues in the inquiry.
In questioning William Taylor, acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary for state, Stefanik stressed that Ukraine did get financial aid from the U.S. government while there was never an investigation by Ukraine into former Vice President Joe Biden.
The committee is delving into a complaint that Trump urged the Ukrainian president to probe Biden days after withhold military aid from the country, which gained its independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
