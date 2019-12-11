New York State Republican Party chair Nicholas Langworthy has filed suit against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over a delay in calling for a special election to fill the 27th Congressional District seat, which has been empty since the end of September.
Chris Collins vacated the seat on Sept. 30, immediately before pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements in an inside trading case. Cuomo has indicated he'd like to call for a special election on April 28, the same day as the Democratic presidential primary in New York, to avoid an extra $1 million of spending on a separate election.
The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Monroe County, lists Langworthy and two aggrieved voters from Monroe and Orleans counties as the plaintiffs and Cuomo and the New York State Board of Elections as the defendants.
"This is public interest litigation in which each of the named petitioners ... are experiencing irreparable harm by being denied representation, denied the opportunity to vote, and denied other constitutional and civil rights," the suit claims.
Attorney Joseph T. Burns points to several recent court cases in which the New York governor was forced to call a special election.
Citing prior cases, Burns argues that Cuomo must hold a special as soon as possible.
State law mandates that a special election be held between 70 and 80 days from the date that the governor issues a proclamation for the election.
Republicans, like Niagara County GOP Chair Rich Andres, previously have told the Union-Sun & Journal that a Democratic candidate would have an advantage if Cuomo decides to hold the special election during the April Democratic presidential primary because more Democratic-registered voters would be likely to turn out.
A spokesperson from Cuomo's office pointed to comments the governor made in Buffalo last week.
"We are still deciding. What people have to remember is special elections, first of all, are very expensive. An election is no longer one day. An election is now 10 days. That means you have to pay people to come to the polls for 10 days and open up the polls. It is easily over $1 million dollars," Cuomo said, when asked his opinion on a special election. "Then fewer people participate in a special election. It is scheduled on a short time frame, it is not a normal election day and people have lives to live. They want to participate, they want to vote, but make it easy to vote. We have an election coming up in April; it’s a major election. People are coming out to vote anyway. My inclination is save $1 million and let’s hold the election in April which is a regularly scheduled election, doesn’t cost us $1 million, we get more turnout."
Cuomo was also asked his opinion on the Republican concerns over his move to call the election in April resulting in higher Democratic turnout.
"They are in the business of complaining. We know that. So, whatever we do, it’s not going to stop that. Cognito ergo sum. They are 'we complain ergo sum,' so that’s how they justify their existence. If they want to pay a million dollars for a special election, then I would think twice," Cuomo said.
The case against the 69-year-old Collins stemmed from his business dealings with Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company headquartered in Australia. He was the company’s largest shareholder and sat on its board.
Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House in 2017 when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a drug developed to treat multiple sclerosis had proven to be a clinical failure.
As a result, Cameron Collins and his fiancée’s father began selling their shares the next day, allowing them to avoid a combined $800,000 in loses when the announcement caused the stock price to plunge 92%. Both men are expected to plead guilty Thursday.
The former congressman admitted “illegally tipping his son while standing on the White House lawn,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said outside court after the plea.
Collins faces a maximum sentence of about four years in prison at sentencing Jan. 17.
