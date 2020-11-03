PENDLETON — Some questions have been answered, but several more remain regarding the large parcel of vacant land across the street from the Transit Drive-In on South Transit Road in the Town of Pendleton.
Over the past several days, residents have been calling the Union-Sun & Journal asking why the property is being cleared and/or what's being built on the property.
From the roadway, it's obvious that several acres of land have been cleared, but nothing official has yet to be announced by either the town nor the property owner — DoubleTree Family Partnership. It was not confirmed Monday whether the owners are associated in any way with “DoubleTree by Hilton,” which is an American hotel chain and a part of Hilton Worldwide.
When asked about the matter on Monday morning, Pendleton Town Building Inspector Ron Dietrich said no formal requests have yet been made to develop that location.
“I can tell you that nothing formal has been submitted to the town. We don't know what's being done there, other than the owners maybe have decided to clear their property just to make it more marketable,” Dietrich said.
Rick Cohen, the long-time owner of the Transit Drive-In across the street on the Town of Lockport side of South Transit Road, said Monday that he's been told by Town of Lockport officials that the owners of the Pendleton parcel across the street are simply clearing the land and planning to plant crops there because they would pay less taxes on it if the land was being used for agricultural purposes.
However, no Town of Pendleton officials contacted on Monday would verify that.
Attempts to contact DoubleTree Family Partnership on Monday were unsuccessful. Pendleton Town Supervisor Joel Maerten also could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.