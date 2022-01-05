BARKER — The Somerset town board on Wednesday approved a local law updating regulation of large scale commercial batteries, which are used in tandem with solar energy generation. The vote to adopt the law was unanimous.
“At this point, we had nothing on our books for commercial battery storage, and this will address that,” town supervisor Jeffery M. Dewart said. “Large commercial battery storage is changing every day, it seems.”
The new law states that batteries are to be given tier designations based on size and scale, and are subject to specific requirements depending on the tier. An example given in the agenda attachments states that larger scale batteries require building and electrical permits as well as site plan review, and the battery must be in compliance with zoning limitations.
Batteries will also now need to comply with dimensional and aesthetic requirements based on the new tier designations, have decommissioning plans in the event of abandonment or discontinuation, and also be insured or guaranteed.
The stated reasoning behind the law was to prevent battery chemical contamination of agricultural lands, wildlife, the water supply and other parts of the environment.
The town board will hold a Jan. 26 public hearing on a proposed law to regulate solar panels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.