Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott has resigned from the city fire board because of a health issue, he announced Monday.
Abbott said he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and is receiving treatment. While he's confident that he'll recover, thanks to early diagnosis, he said he felt that he couldn't serve on the fire board any more.
"I needed to step back with some of my responsibilities," he said.
Abbott, who served as the Common Council's liaison to the fire board, tendered his resignation from that post this past Friday. Abbott did not resign from the police board.
Mayor Michelle Roman said Monday that she has appointed Alderman at Large Larry Eggert to serve as the council' liaison to the fire board.
"Larry knows how emergency services work and stuff. He's actually, I personally think, the best choice to put on there of the council members," Roman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.