Are you dedicated to the children, families, farmers, seniors and communities across Niagara County? Are you looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of people in our community? Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County is searching for community members to fill open volunteer positions on its Board of Directors as well as its program and agriculture committees.
The deadline to apply for a spot on the board is Thursday.
CCE serves residents of Niagara County through the following five program areas: Agriculture & food systems, health & nutrition, 4-H/youth development, community & economic vitality, and environment & natural resources. Additionally, CCE also organizes the Niagara County Fair each year.
The Board of Directors is the governing body of CCE and is responsible for overall program direction and quality. These volunteers also establish the strategic direction, ensure adequate resources and assets, and oversee effective stewardship. It is through the participants on the Board and committees that the entire focus of CCE Niagara County is determined. This is a three-year commitment with a potential for an election to an additional three-year term.
The group's mission, at its core, is one of diversity and inclusion. In that spirit, they are particularly interested in candidates who would bring unique perspective and input to our current Board of Directors and Committee membership. Additionally, they have particular administrative need of members with a strong background in finance, accounting, investment planning, and/or fundraising.
Candidates must be Niagara County residents and over the age of 18. Meetings are held once a month on the CCE grounds located at 4487 Lake Avenue, in Lockport. Nominated candidates will be announced by Oct. 28, with remaining open until Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., one hour prior to CCE’s annual meeting. Interested parties should contact Justin Rogers, executive director at 433-8839, ext. 234, or jpr237@cornell.edu. The deadline to apply is Thursday.
With programming that benefits children, families, farmers, seniors and communities across Niagara County these board positions are viewed as an excellent opportunity to give back to the local community. For more information on the programs offered by CCE please visit our website at www.CCENiagaraCounty.org.
