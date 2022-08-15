Ultimate Physique Fitness was awarded a small business Covid Relief Grant by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency last week. The agency recommended a grant of up to $50,000.
The private gym on Rogers Avenue, owned by Karen Muscarella, reported a significant loss of revenue during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The business’ application for relief further stated the gym had a “slow” reopening due to members’ apprehension about returning while a mask mandate was in place. The gym is currently operating at a nearly $14,000 deficit and the operation is not sustainable in the long term, the application said.
According to NCIDA, the business will spend grant funds on equipment, inventory and working capital, as well as job retention.
Other businesses awarded a Covid Relief Grant by NCIDA include:Niagara Bookkeeping & Accounting in Niagara Falls, up to $35,000; R&B Rock Gym Inc. in North Tonawanda, up to $50,000; Wilber & Company Business Solutions Inc. in Niagara Falls, up to $35,000; Ventry’s Pizza Shop in Niagara Falls, up to $25,000; Joycash LLC in Niagara Falls, up to $50,000; Urban Legend Studio LLC in Youngstown, up to $40,000; and Alpha Omega Janitorial Inc. in Lewiston, up to $40,000.
NCIDA counsel Mark Gabriele said the grants awarded last week constitute the final round of awards from NCIDA for the foreseeable future. The money for the grant program came from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.
“Unless our friends in the federal government give us more money to help these businesses, then these are likely the last of these kinds of grants,” Gabriele said.
In all, 33 small businesses in Niagara County received a Covid Relief Grant through the agency, Gabriele added.
