SANBORN — Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 76th Basic Course class on Wednesday.
Twelve cadets completed training at the newly relocated academy on the campus of Niagara County Community College. The class included four Niagara Falls Police officers, five new Niagara County Sheriff's, a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy, a SUNY Buffalo Campus Police officer and an NCCC campus officer.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who holds a criminal justice degree from NCCC and attended the law enforcement academy there, was pleased to see the new partnership between local law enforcement and the college get underway.
"It's great to be back at my alma mater," Filicetti said in his remarks to the graduating class. "It's nice to be welcomed here, and now we'll begin integrating the college's criminal justice program with the academy's program and continue to raise the funding for a new facility for the academy on the campus."
Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said his newest officers will bring the department back up to its budgeted level of sworn law enforcement personnel.
"It's going to give us a boost," Faso said of the new recruits, who are now in the course of their field training, prior to beginning patrol duties on their own.
One of the newest officers is no stranger to NFPD. Both his dad and cousin are on the force and Daniel Bower said he's eager to begin his new career after spending the past seven years in corporate asset protection.
"It feels great," Bower said. "It took a long time to get here but it's a great feeling to be able to serve the community."
Bower said his dad, veteran Patrol and Animal Control Officer Dave Bower, suggested alternatives to becoming a police officer.
"But I'm stubborn," the younger Bower said.
The elder Bower said he was proud to be able to work alongside his son and nephew, Officer Matthew Bower, and admitted police work is becoming the Bower family business.
"We're working on it," said Bower, currently the longest tenured officer on the force. " I've got a couple of grandkids coming up. I'm incredibly proud of what (my son) has accomplished."
The new Niagara County Sheriff's deputies are Mindy Brant, Bryan Hall, Michelle Ohar, Cody Sikora and Marylynn Stephenson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.