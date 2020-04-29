It's been a popular law enforcement tool in Lewiston for more than 20 years.
And now it's going countywide.
The Lewiston Police Department's "Are You OK?" system will now allow for welfare checks and police responses anywhere in Niagara County.
"All the police chiefs (from across Niagara County) got together and we looked at (Lewiston's system) and thought this would be a great way to check on people, especially in the middle of a pandemic," Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
The automated system, dubbed "Are You OK?" places a daily, timed phone call to participating residents to confirm that they are OK. If no one answers the call, or if the resident needs help, an alert is generated and sent to the Niagara County Emergency Communications Center for dispatchers to send police, fire or medical personnel.
"Lewiston was gracious enough to open the system up to the entire county," Filicetti said. "It's a win-win for everyone."
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the system has been well received in the village and town.
"It's been fantastic," Previte said. "It's a good safety measure, especially for seniors. We like it a lot."
Previte said expanding the existing system countywide wasn't difficult.
"We made some minor tweaks to it," the chief said, "we're very excited about it.
Lockport police are taking part as well. Chief Steven Abbott said city residents must register with Lewiston Police Department, but that the response will be handled by the local police department. The reason is the technology is owned by Lewiston Police Department.
Abbott also thanked Lewiston Police Department for extending the service across the county.
The system works with a home-based landline or mobile phone and is free to anyone who signs up. A resident only needs to call the Lewiston Police Department (754-8477) and provide their contact information to sign up.
The information provided to the Lewiston Police will be entered into the “Are You OK?” system and will result in a daily call being placed to the resident to ensure they are ok.
"The partnership is a great example of the law enforcement community in Niagara County coming together to help the residents during this time of need," Previte said.
The Lewiston chief stressed that the "Are You OK?" system does not replace the 911 system. Residents that are in an emergency situation, needing immediate help, should continue to call 911 to receive an emergency response from their local police or EMS agency.
Previte said residents can begin signing up for the service immediately.
