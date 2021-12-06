ALBANY — An influential lawmaker called for the ouster of State University Chancellor James Malatras on Monday, citing "credible charges" he defamed a woman who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.
The statement by Assembly Higher Education Chairwoman Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan, along with a new call for Malatras' removal by a group of maverick professors, suggested the Malatras crisis will remain heated as SUNY and other state agencies await action on a new state budget.
"For the sake of the future of SUNY, I believe it is most appropriate for the Chancellor to resign or be removed by the SUNY Board of Trustees,” Glick said. The lawmaker has been a long-time champion of public education and supporter of both the SUNY and City University systems.
On a separate but related front, the Member Action Coalition of United University Professions, a group made up of activist professors, called for the ouster of Malatras and chastised SUNY's trustees for defending him from criticism and for failing to show independence from the governor's office.
"The Board of Trustees statement dismissing the evidence of the Chancellor’s participation in the toxic, bullying atmosphere of Governor Cuomo’s administration betrays those women who have stepped forward to speak truth to power," the coalition said in a written statement.
But at least for the time being, Malatras appears to be secure in the $450,000-a-year job handed to him by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo's replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, said while Malatras is "not part of my administration," the SUNY trustees aren't interested in making any changes immediately in the top spot.
She added: "I understand he is working with individuals to earn their trust and I encourage him to do so."
Hochul did signal she will be "making an overhaul of the SUNY system" in January. "We have very bold plans I want to see executed," she said, noting that "continuity (at SUNY) at this time is important.
"However, we have to make sure there is a culture where this behavior is not acceptable," Hochul said.
Malatras' spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Malatras, 44, was a key member of Cuomo's inner circle when he sent disparaging emails and text messages that have now come back to haunt him in the form of transcripts unearthed by Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into controversies that led to Cuomo's resignation in August.
The chancellor got his job in August 2020 after a Cuomo emissary insisted trustees hire him without opening a national search for applicants.
In the messages sent before he went to SUNY, Malatras encouraged the leaking of emails to humiliate Boylan after she complained the governor presided over a work environment that was "beyond toxic."
On Monday, Boylan thanked the professors who broke ranks with the leadership of a union that continued to support Malatras. She also said the trustees were harming SUNY by tolerating the chancellor's "lies."
"Imagine how things might be different for too many women if he had taken my comments seriously instead of smearing me," said Boylan, who in December 2020 became the first of several women to make public accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.
In one of his messages, according to the transcripts, Malatras wrote: "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself." After the transcripts were released, he expressed regret for mocking Boylan.
Malatras also played a role in Cuomo's secretive reduction of the COVID-19 death toll at New York nursing homes at a time when Cuomo's Health Department had ordered them to accept COVID-positive patients. Malatras was also implicated in the $5.1 million book deal Cuomo received to write a memoir touting his "leadership lessons" during the pandemic. Both were cited as reasons for the Legislature's impeachment inquiry against Cuomo before he resigned from office in August.
Malatras has won the support of the executive committee of the United University Professions, and gathered the backing of two other public employee unions, resulting in an unusual alliance of labor bosses and management, two entities that often have adversarial relationships.
Cuomo, who turned 64 on Monday, is slated to be arraigned in Albany on Jan. 7 on a charge for forcible touching. Deputies allege he groped a female aide's breast at the state-owned Executive Mansion.
Cuomo has denied the allegations, stating: "I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.