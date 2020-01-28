ALBANY — New York's most powerful state senator on Tuesday called for extending the Child Victims Act, saying victims of sexual abuse need more time for the filing of lawsuits against alleged perpetrators, regardless of how long ago incidents took place.
The current look-back period for bringing such claims in courts expires Aug. 13.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, joined abuse survivors and several lawmakers in asserting the window needs to stay open for an additional year.
Since the courts began accepting lawsuits allowed by the legislation, some 1,700 people have opted to commence litigation against individuals who victimized them or the institutions that allowed it to happen, said Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan.
Victims of child sex abuse, under the previous statute, were required to initiate civil claims or criminal allegations by their 23rd birthday, after which they had no other legal options.
The flood of new cases spawned by the new law prompted the state Court of Administration to craft new guidelines for handling evidence in such matters, Hoylman said.
"We honestly did not know what to expect in this year of look-back lawsuits," said Hoylman, contending an extension is warranted.
The law is now facing a legal challenge from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockvillle Centre. That Long Island diocese maintains that by gutting New York's statute of limitations, the legislation is unconstitutional, and contends Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislators went beyond their legal authority, Newsday reported.
In September, one month after the new law went on the books, the Catholic Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy protection in a move that put those using the statute to sue the diocese behind other creditors seeking payments from the diocese.
Endorsing the push for an extension, Kat Thomas, a Manhattan lawyer who represents clients with lawsuits brought under the existing look-back period, said stretching the time to commence such litigation will give more people their day in court.
"It takes a person time to get the courage to seek the healing and recovery they deserve," Thomas said. "After years and sometimes decades of shame, this is often not an overnight process to come forward and step into the courtrooms."
Another torrent of lawsuits would likely be unleashed if lawmakers approve a measure that would provide a look-back period for bringing lawsuits for those who were 18 years or older when abused, but have waited too long under current law to initiate the claims. The latter measure is sponsored by Hoylman and Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx.
In backing the proposed extension, Biaggi and three other lawmakers — Assembly members Catalina Cruz, D-Queens, Rodneyse Bichotte, D-Brooklyn, and Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan — all recalled the trauma they said they experienced after having been sexually abused as children.
Several states, including New Jersey, California and North Carolina, provide survivors more than a year to bring litigation in connection with abuse that occurred when they were children.
Advocates for victims are also requesting that a state fund be created for cases where those responsible for the abuse lack the financial assets to pay damages.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.